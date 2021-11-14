Check Out What Steph Curry Tweeted On Saturday

Check Out What Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry Tweeted On Saturday
The Golden State Warriors are in North Carolina to play the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night.
Steph Curry went to high school in Charlotte and played his college basketball at Davidson.
Curry sent out a tweet on Saturday, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.
The Warriors are off to an incredible start to the new season, and are 11-1 in their first 12 games of the season.
That record is the best out of all 30 teams in the NBA.
In fact, no other team even has ten wins heading into Sunday's games.
Curry is a two-time MVP, and on the season he is averaging 28.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game.
If Curry's stats continue to be like that all the season, and the Warriors one of the NBA's best, he could very likely win his third MVP award.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- CELTICS COLLAPSE AGAINST CAVS: The Cavs have been one of the biggest surprises to start the NBA season. If the playoffs began on Sunday, they would be a playoff team. They overcame a 19-point deficit in the third quarter on Saturday night to storm back and beat the Celtics in Cleveland. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.