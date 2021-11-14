Check Out What Ja Morant Tweeted About His Kyrie Irving And Kevin Durant Shoes

Skip to main content
    November 14, 2021
    Check Out What Grizzlies' Ja Morant Tweeted About His Kyrie Irving And Kevin Durant Shoes
    Check Out What Grizzlies' Ja Morant Tweeted About His Kyrie Irving And Kevin Durant Shoes

    Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies sent out a tweet on Sunday.
    Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies sent out a tweet on Sunday.

    Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies sent out a tweet on Sunday about his Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant shoes, and the post can be seen embedded below from Morant's Twitter account. 

    Morant and the Grizzlies made the playoffs last season in the deep Western Conference even beating Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the play-in game to play the Utah Jazz in the first round. 

    They won the first game of the series, but lost the next four to get eliminated in the first round. 

    This season the Grizzlies are 6-7 to start the season in the first 13 games, but Morant has been unbelievable. 

    The point guard is averaging 26.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.7 steals per game. 

    If his excellent play continues there is a good chance that he could make his first All-Star game. 

