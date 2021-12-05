Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Lost To The Bulls

Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets lost to the Chicago Bulls in Brooklyn on Saturday night by a score of 111-107.  

    The Nets fell to 16-7 on the season, but still have the best record in the Eastern Conference, and the Bulls advanced to 16-8, which is the second best record in the conference.   

    After the game 2014 MVP Kevin Durant spoke to reporters.  

    "They made timely shots, we didn't, that's really what it is," Durant said. "We just gotta go out there and play with some force and confidence like we want to win." 

    The Bulls are just a half game back of the Nets, and the additions of Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso have been huge for them.   

    Durant finished the game with 28 points, ten rebounds, four assists and two blocks.  

    The full clip of Durant speaking after the game can be watched here. 

