Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    Check Out What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Beat The Knicks
    Publish date:

    Check Out What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Beat The Knicks

    Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets beat the New York Knicks on Tuesday evening.
    Author:

    Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets beat the New York Knicks on Tuesday evening.

    The Brooklyn Nets defeated the New York Knicks 112-110 on Tuesday evening at Barclays Center and the game was an absolute thriller.

    After the game, Kevin Durant who had 27 points, five rebounds and nine assists spoke to the media. 

    "I think every great scorer in this league has seen different schemes being thrown at them, especially when you've played deep in the playoffs like I have," Durant said postgame. "I'm still figuring out the balance of shooting over some of that stuff and making the correct play, and it's all a timing thing so that's the beauty of the game and that's why I feel like I'm still a student."

    The Nets have the best record in the Eastern Conference at 15-6, and the Knicks fell to 11-10 with the loss to the Nets. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago and last week against the New York Knicks, he passed Michael Jordan on a list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and are tied for the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17263142_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Beat The Knicks

    just now
    USATSI_13713229_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The Photo The Suns Tweeted Of Chris Paul And Steph Curry

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16377093_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Devin Booker's Injury Status In Warriors-Suns Game

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_16399934_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The Video Stephen A. Smith Tweeted After The Knicks Lost To The Nets

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_15931617_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Damion Lee Tweeted During The Warriors-Suns Game

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_17245943_168388303_lowres
    News

    Kevin Durant's Crossover On Julius Randle In The Knicks-Nets Game Is Going Viral

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_17177733_168388303_lowres
    Lifestyle

    Check Out Steph Curry's Amazing Outfit Before The Warriors Play The Suns

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_17151523_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Watch Klay Thomson In Practice With The Golden State Warriors G-League Team

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_17262783_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Mitchell Robinson Tweeted After Knicks Loss To Nets

    8 hours ago