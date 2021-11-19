Here's What Rapper Drake Commented On Golden State Warriors Star Draymond Green's Instagram Post

Check Out What Rapper Drake Commented On Golden State Warriors Star Draymond Green's Instagram Post
The Golden State Warriors are off to an incredible start to the 2021-22 NBA season with the best record in the NBA so far.
Through their first 15 games, the Warriors are 13-2.
On Wednesday, Draymond Green posted a video to Instagram from his new podcast "The Draymond Green Show" on The Volume.
The podcast can be listened to here, and his Instagram post can be seen embedded below.
Rapper Drake showed up in the comments on Green's Instagram post, and what he commented can be seen embedded below from the Twitter account of @AJBeltran3.
Green and the Warriors made the NBA Finals for five straight seasons, but in the last two years have failed to make the postseason.
Based on the way things have gone this season, it appears as if they have a legitimate shot at getting back to the NBA Finals.
