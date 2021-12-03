Here's What The Phoenix Suns Tweeted After Winning Their 18th Game In A Row

The Phoenix Suns defeated the Detroit Pistons 114-103 on Thursday night in Arizona to advance to 19-3 on the season in their first 22 games.

After starting out the season 1-3, they are now on an 18-game winning streak.

The Suns sent out an awesome tweet once they won, and their post can be seen embedded below from their Twitter account.

The wining streak is the longest in the history of the franchise (see tweet below).

The Suns traded for Chris Paul during the offseason prior to last season, and the addition of Paul changed the entire franchise.

Their playoff drought ended, and they won the entire Western Conference and made the NBA Finals.

This season, they have the best record in the entire NBA, and appear to once again be a top contender for a championship.

