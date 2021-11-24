Here's What Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard Tweeted About The Las Vegas Raiders

Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 118-111 on Saturday night to advance to 9-8 on the season in their first 17 games.

Lillard went off for 39 points and seven assists in the game.

On Sunday, the Oakland native sent out a tweet about the Raiders and his tweet can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

Lillard's tweet said: "I think I'm done watching the Raiders this season."

The Raiders got crushed by the Cincinnati Bengals 32-13 on Sunday to fall to 5-5 on the season.

As for the Trail Blazers, they are coming off two seasons in a row where they have lost in the first round of the playoffs.

They made the Western Conference Finals (but got swept by the Golden State Warriors) in 2019.

However, they have been on a downtrend since then.

