Check Out What Steph Curry Tweeted On Saturday

    • November 14, 2021
    Check Out What Warriors' Steph Curry Tweeted On Saturday
    Check Out What Warriors' Steph Curry Tweeted On Saturday

    Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors sent out a tweet on Saturday.
    The Golden State Warriors are in North Carolina to play the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night.

    The Golden State Warriors are in North Carolina to play the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night. 

    Steph Curry went to high school in Charlotte and played his college basketball at Davidson. 

    Curry sent out a tweet on Saturday, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account. 

    The Warriors are off to an incredible start to the new season, and are 11-1 in their first 12 games of the season. 

    That record is the best out of all 30 teams in the NBA. 

    In fact, no other team even has ten wins heading into Sunday's games. 

    Curry is a two-time MVP, and on the season he is averaging 28.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game. 

    If Curry's stats continue to be like that all the season, and the Warriors one of the NBA's best, he could very likely win his third MVP award. 

