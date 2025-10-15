Checking In on the NBA's Top 3 Trade Targets From the Utah Jazz
The Utah Jazz will be an NBA team to keep an eye on this season.
Not because the Jazz are gong to make a run in the Western Conference, but because their status as a rebuilding squad with some valuable veterans could create a scenario where a fire sale happens in Utah.
It might only be a matter of time before the Jazz start taking calls on a few key players. With the preseason underway and concluding soon, let’s take a look at the state of Utah’s biggest trade chips.
Who Will Teams Target?
Lauri Markkanen
I bet you’ve heard this one before, but teams are reportedly expecting Markkanen to be made available for a trade this year. When Markkanen signed his latest deal last season, the timing made it impossible for Utah to move him before the 2025 deadline.
That restriction is no longer in place, and the Jazz aren’t expected to be close to contenders next year. Therefore, the 28-year-old Markkanen will probably spend another season hearing his name in rumors.
According to NBA Insider Marc Stein, people will “test” Utah in the trade market with calls this season. Why wouldn’t they? Markkanen’s an All-Star-caliber player, who recently averaged 19 points and 5.9 rebounds, while shooting 34 percent from three. Throughout his career, he has averaged 18.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 37 percent from deep.
Georges Niang
Niang has made his rounds in the trade market already in the past year. The Cleveland Cavaliers traded him to the Atlanta Hawks ahead of the 2025 deadline.
Over the summer, the Hawks moved Niang to the Boston Celtics, who then flipped him to the Jazz well after the dust settled on the Boston-Atlanta deal. Niang embraced a reunion with the Jazz, who are in a different position than when he left them, but everybody assumes his time in Utah could be short-lived.
A foot injury will prolong any chances of Niang getting traded soon, though. After receiving a 2-3 week timeline initially, the Jazz added another two-week re-evaluation timeline, keeping Niang off the court for at least 4-5 weeks total.
Kevin Love
Nobody knew if Kevin Love would be open to suiting up for the Jazz, but the veteran has been getting some burn in the preseason. The 37-year-old is showing the NBA world he’s still got some gas left in the tank.
The former 5th overall pick appeared in just 23 games with the Miami Heat last year. The Jazz acquired Kevin Love back in July. The veteran is slated to make a little over $4 million this season. Love could be a valuable veteran for a win-now squad that’s on the hunt for an experienced forward who is willing to embrace a role as a depth piece.