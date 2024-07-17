Chennedy Carter Drops 34 in Chicago Sky's Win Over Las Vegas Aces
Chennedy Carter came up big for the Chicago Sky in Tuesday's game against the Las Vegas Aces. The guard nearly scored a career high, leading her team to a 93-85 victory.
Carter scored 34 points while shooting 14-of-24 from the field in Tuesday's massive win. She also had four rebounds, three steals and two assists in the victory. The guard came up one point shy of matching her career-high (35 points).
Out of the gate, Carter was locked in. She scored 14 points in the opening quarter and helped the Sky build an impressive 42-21 lead over the Aces in the first half.
While Las Vegas was eventually able to close the gap, Chicago did just enough to pull off a big road victory before a month-long break for the WNBA All-Star Game and the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Chicago improved to 10-14 on the season.
Angel Reese finished the night with another double-double, scoring 13 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Marina Mabrey was the only other Sky player to reach double figures, ending the contest with 15 points.
Carter has been a solid scorer for Chicago this season. Entering Tuesday night's game in Las Vegas, the guard was averaging 16.4 points per game while shooting 51.3% from the floor. She'salso averaging 2.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals per contest.
With the Sky in the hunt for one of the final WNBA playoff spots, Tuesday's win was huge. Carter deserves a lot of the credit for helping Chicago pick up a big-time road win heading into the month-long break.