Cheryl Miller Says WNBA's $2.2 Billion Media Rights Deal 'Not Enough'
The idea of the WNBA landing an 11-year media rights deal worth $2.2 billion might sound like a huge step forward to a lot of people, but not to women's basketball icon Cheryl Miller. She believes that's a "low-ball" offer.
Last week, The Athletic reported that the WNBA was closing in on a media rights deal that would net the league $2.2 billion over the next 11 years. Popularity of the game has grown tremendously with rookie sensations Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Cameron Brink and others coming into the league.
Plus, the WNBA is still loaded with veteran stars — Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner, A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and Arike Ogunbowale, to name a few. But Miller doesn't believe the $2 billion offer is enough for a league that is obviously on the rise.
"I'm not great with numbers, low-ball (offer)," Miller said. "That's a low-ball. You're saying how much? Not enough. Not even close. Now, I'm not trying to inflate it a whole lot — ($2 billion) is nice, ($8 billion) would be better.
"That's what I'm talking about, because they know. They know. And we certainly have come a long way. I'm not about gouging, but it's a long time overdue and we're going to continue to get better and better. All you have to do is look at college basketball and what's coming next — the next wave. ... Women's basketball is in a great place right now."
Because of the popularity if the 2024 WNBA Draft class, the league has seen a significant rise in viewership, attendance and merchandise sales. Plus, Clark and Reese seemingly break records every night.
Clark already owns the WNBA's single-game assists record, dishing out 19 assists in a game against the Dallas Wings in July. Reese broke the league's consecutive double-double streak, setting a new standard with 15 straight double-doubles this season.
Miller admits that the game has grown tremendously. But what would it take to get that $2 billion offer closer to $8 billion?
"We need tough and fair negotiators. Visionaries," Miller said. "We need a bully. We need a bully behind the table that's willing to say, 'We'll break up the pieces and go from there.' But there's a certain number bigger than ($2 billion) that we want."