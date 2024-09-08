Cheryl Miller Slams Notion of 'Animosity' Between Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese
There's been a false narrative WNBA fans have created about rookies Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. Women's basketball legend Cheryl Miller was quick to say that there's absolutely no animosity between the two competitors.
Miller coached Clark and Reese during the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game in July. While the two rookies have been competitors since high school, that marked the first time they played on the same team.
In an episode of The Mark Jackson Show, Miller put the idea to bed that Clark and Reese have a hatred or animosity towards one another.
"Those two being on the floor shattered whatever narrative people were trying to push," Miller said.
"(There's) no animosity. I mean, it was fun while it lasted. But, all they want to do is win. And seeing them interact off the court and shoot around and everything else, it was fun. It was a lot of fun, guys. And it was such a blessing to be a part of it."
Clark was selected No. 1 overall by the Indiana Fever and Reese was taken No. 7 by the Chicago Sky. The two have shattered multiple WNBA records this season and created a fun race of the league's Rookie of the Year award.
Unfortunately, Reese's season ended prematurely, suffering a season-ending wrist injury in Friday's game against the Los Angeles Sparks. She ended the year averaging 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game.
Reese broke the WNBA's consecutive double-double streak, accomplishing the feat in 15 straight games. She also owns the rookie record for double-doubles, collecting 26 in her first season. She also set the league's single-season rebounding record, grabbing 446 boards in 34 games.
Clark is a three-time WNBA Rookie of the Month and was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month in August. She became the first rookie to record a triple-double in a game, and has done it twice in 2024.
Clark also set the single-season rookie assist record and the league's single-game assist record (19). She's also the Indiana Fever's all-time leading scorer for a rookie, passing Tamika Catchings.
Yes, there have been a lot of competitive moments between Reese and Clark on the court, dating back to the 2023 National Championship Game between LSU and Iowa. But the two have a lot of respect for each other.
After seeing the two play together in the All-Star Game, Miller has shattered the ridiculous rumors.