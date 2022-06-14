Zach LaVine's Tweet To Andrew Wiggins

Zach LaVine's Viral Tweet To Andrew Wiggins
Chicago Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine sent out a tweet about Andrew Wiggins on Monday night. Wiggins and the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
LaVine's tweet: "Keep killing @22wiggins"
Wiggins and the Golden State Warriors won Game 5 of the NBA Finals over the Boston Celtics by a score of 104-94.
The 2014 first overall pick finished the night with 26 points, 13 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block.
Wiggins and LaVine were teammates on the Minnesota Timberwolves early on in their careers.
In 2017, LaVine was sent to Chicago in a deal that brought the Timberwolves Jimmy Butler.
Game 6 of the NBA Finals will be on Thursday night back at the TD Garden in Boston.
The Warriors now have a 3-2 lead in the series.
