Chicago Bulls And Miami Heat's Starting Lineups

On Wednesday evening, the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat are facing off in Florida for each team's first regular season game.

For the game, the two teams have announced their starting lineups as relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Bulls will start Dosunmu, Caruso, DeRozan, Williams, Vucevic on Wednesday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Heat will start Lowry, Herro, Butler, Martin, Adebayo on Wednesday."

Both teams are coming off successful seasons.

The Bulls were the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, and they made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2017 season when they had Jimmy Butler.

While they lost in the first round to the Milwaukee Bucks, it was still a good season for the franchise.

All-Stars Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan are both scorers, but they appeared to have fantastic chemistry.

In fact, DeRozan (in his first season with Chicago), started in the All-Star Game and averaged a career-high 27.9 points per game.

As for the Heat, they made the Eastern Conference Finals for the second time in four seasons

They were the first seed in the Eastern Conference, and after beating the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers in the first two rounds, they lost to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Conference Finals.

That series was a rematch of 2020 when the Heat beat the Celtics to advance to the NBA Finals.

Butler is currently the star of their team, but he began his carer playing for the Bulls.