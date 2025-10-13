Chicago Bulls Have Another Player for NBA Teams to Monitor
The former first-round pick, Dalen Terry, will see his rookie-scale contract run out at the end of the 2025-2026 NBA season. Will the Chicago Bulls work on extending him before the deadline restricts them from doing so? Signs are beginning to point to no, leaving teams to start considering whether they should make an offer next summer or not.
According to the Chicago Sun-Times, there hasn’t been any traction on a new deal for Terry in Chicago. Barring any unexpected changes, Terry is expected to play out the final year of his current deal and hit the free agency market next summer. With a qualifying offer, he would be a restricted free agent.
“A pot of gold at the end of that rainbow isn’t promised in this NBA landscape,” the Sun-Times wrote. “It’s up to Terry to catch the attention of the Bulls so they want to stay invested and showcase his skills for the 29 other NBA teams.”
Terry recently deemed his upcoming season as a “big year” personally. He joins multiple notable players such as Nikola Vucevic, Kevin Huerter, Coby White, and Ayo Dosunmu in having a shot at the open market next summer.
The Bulls selected Terry with the 18th overall pick out of Arizona in 2022. He wrapped up a two-year stint in the NCAA. During his final season, he averaged 8.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.9 assists, while shooting 50 percent from the field.
During his rookie season in the NBA, Terry came off the bench for 38 points. He averaged 44 percent from the field and produced 2.2 points per game, along with 1.0 rebounds.
When the Bulls reached the second season of his career, Terry saw a slight increase in playing time, while coming off the bench for all but two of the 59 games he played. The young veteran averaged 3.1 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 11.5 minutes of action.
Last year was another step in the right direction for Terry. He was healthy and available for 73 games, logging 5 starts, and seeing the court for an average of 13.5 minutes.
From the field, Terry knocked down 44 percent of his shots. He hit on 35 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc. Overall, Terry averaged 4.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game.
Terry is one of many question marks for the Bulls’ future. Hovering around a rebuilding situation, the 23-year-old certainly fits Chicago’s timeline. However, he’ll have to have another season of clear progression in order to convince the Bulls that he’s worth a multi-year contract in free agency.
Terry is set to play on a $5.3 million deal in 2025-2026. Being that the Bulls could be sellers ahead of this year’s deadline, Terry is a name to keep an eye on. If the Bulls want to keep the young prospect on board to see his value throughout the entire season once again, teams could get a shot at him next summer.