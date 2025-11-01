Chicago Bulls Haven't Started This Hot Since the Michael Jordan Era
The Chicago Bulls have been one of the NBA’s most shocking teams in 2025-2026.
After the Philadelphia 76ers' loss against the Boston Celtics was followed by a win for Chicago against the New York Knicks, the Bulls are officially the last undefeated team in the Eastern Conference.
The Bulls haven’t gotten off to a start this good since they had Michael Jordan on the roster.
Chicago fans will surely remember that time, as the Bulls were the top offensive team, and a top-five defensive squad in the entire league. They ended up winning 68 games that year, and nearly sweeping the entire Eastern Conference playoffs, taking on just two losses in 13 games before reaching the NBA Finals
In the 1997 NBA Finals, the Bulls defeated the Utah Jazz 4-2.
via @StatMuse: Chicago Bulls: 5-0, 1 seed, 6th in offense, 8th in defense. Their best start since 1996-97.
Entering the new hoops season, the Bulls were known to have some young talent on the roster, along with a former All-Star in Nikola Jokic, but nobody could guess they would be the first-place team in the Eastern Conference at the start of November.
So far, the Bulls’ offseason investment in Josh Giddey looks right. In the four games leading up to Friday’s action, Giddey was averaging 19.5 points, while shooting 44 percent from the field and 42 percent from beyond the arc.
In addition to his scoring, Giddey has been producing 7.8 assists per game, and coming down with 8.5 rebounds per matchup.
On Friday, he put together a standout performance.
Via @ESPNNBA: THE BULLS ARE 5-0. Josh Giddey dropped 32 PTS, 10 REB, 9 AST on the Knicks
Behind Giddey, the Bulls have received 18.3 points per game out of the 35-year-old center Nikola Vucevic. The veteran center has been producing the second-most amount of points on the team while shooting at a 58 percent clip from the field and knocking down 50 percent of his threes.
The Bulls still have plenty of work to do to maintain their position, but their early success is among some of the top stories in the league as they’ve knocked off the Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic, Atlanta Hawks, Sacramento Kings, and the New York Knicks.
