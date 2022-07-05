Scottie Pippen's Viral Tweet With 3 Photos

Scottie Pippen Reveals He Has A New Favorite NBA Team
Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen sent out a tweet about his son, who is now on the Los Angeles Lakers.
On July 1, Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen sent out a tweet with three photos that has gone viral on Twitter.
Pippen posted three photos of his son (Scottie Pippen Jr.), and wrote the caption: "Officially a @Lakers fan! Show em what you got, @spippenjr"
Pippen Jr. played his college basketball at Vanderbilt, and while he did not get drafted in the 2022 NBA Draft, he signed with the Los Angeles Lakers on a two-way contract.
Pippen is a Basketball Hall of Famer, and won six NBA Championships with Michael Jordan and the Bulls.
He is a seven-time NBA All-Star, and also played for the Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers.
