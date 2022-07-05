Skip to main content
Scottie Pippen Reveals He Has A New Favorite NBA Team

Scottie Pippen Reveals He Has A New Favorite NBA Team

Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen sent out a tweet about his son, who is now on the Los Angeles Lakers.

Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen sent out a tweet about his son, who is now on the Los Angeles Lakers.

On July 1, Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen sent out a tweet with three photos that has gone viral on Twitter.  

Pippen posted three photos of his son (Scottie Pippen Jr.), and wrote the caption:  "Officially a @Lakers fan! Show em what you got, @spippenjr"  

Pippen Jr. played his college basketball at Vanderbilt, and while he did not get drafted in the 2022 NBA Draft, he signed with the Los Angeles Lakers on a two-way contract. 

Pippen is a Basketball Hall of Famer, and won six NBA Championships with Michael Jordan and the Bulls.   

He is a seven-time NBA All-Star, and also played for the Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers.   

  • MALCOLM BROGDON TRADED TO BOSTON CELTICS: The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals without a true point guard in their starting lineup. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Therefore, they now have a true point guard to help them be even better next season. CLICK HERE.
  • KEVIN DURANT'S VIRAL TWEET AMID TRADE RUMORS: On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a viral tweet. The Nets had a disappointing season as they got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_14251668_168388303_lowres
News

Scottie Pippen's Viral Tweet With 3 Photos

By Ben Stinar6 minutes ago
USATSI_17927552_168388303_lowres
News

Phoenix Suns Officially Announce Signing Josh Okogie

By Ben Stinar18 minutes ago
USATSI_17245885_168388303_lowres
News

Huge Report About The Brooklyn Nets Plans For Kevin Durant

By Ben Stinar31 minutes ago
USATSI_18111846_168388303_lowres
News

2022 NBA Free Agency: Players Still Available

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_17440747_168388303_lowres
News

2022 NBA Free Agency Tracker

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_17851892_168388303_lowres
News

EuroLeague Star On Verge Of Coming To NBA?

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_17129894_168388303_lowres
News

No One Is Talking About This Free Agent

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_18198658_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Viral Video Of Ja Morant Leaving A Huge Tip For A Waitress

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17908506_168388303_lowres
News

San Antonio Spurs Sign Veteran Center Gorgui Dieng

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago