Scottie Pippen's Viral Tweet With 3 Photos

On July 1, Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen sent out a tweet with three photos that has gone viral on Twitter.

Pippen posted three photos of his son (Scottie Pippen Jr.), and wrote the caption: "Officially a @Lakers fan! Show em what you got, @spippenjr"

Pippen Jr. played his college basketball at Vanderbilt, and while he did not get drafted in the 2022 NBA Draft, he signed with the Los Angeles Lakers on a two-way contract.

Pippen is a Basketball Hall of Famer, and won six NBA Championships with Michael Jordan and the Bulls.

He is a seven-time NBA All-Star, and also played for the Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers.

Related stories on NBA basketball