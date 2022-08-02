Chicago Bulls Officially Sign Goran Dragic

Coming off their first winning season since they went 41-41 during the 2016-17 season, the Chicago Bulls have added some much needed depth to their roster.

Not only did the team add former All-Star center Andre Drummond for depth behind All-Star Nikola Vucevic, but the Bulls also added a little bit of extra help in their backcourt.

Agreeing to a deal with the Bulls early on in free agency, former All-Star point guard Goran Dragic has officially signed his one-year contract with the team, the team announced on Tuesday.

Dragic, 36, is nearing the end of the line on what has been a very impressive career, but he proved to still be a valuable secondary talent with the Brooklyn Nets a season ago.

The Chicago Bulls will be the sixth different franchise Goran Dragic has played in a game for when the 2022-23 season begins, as he has played for the Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets, Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets prior to joining the Bulls this offseason.

Getting ready for his 15th NBA season, Dragic may not be the high-level guard he once was, but the veteran is still a smart facilitator and showed glimpses of his scoring potential last year. Playing in 16 games with the Nets, Dragic averaged 7.3 points, 4.8 assists and shot 37.6% from the floor, 24.5% from three-point range.

With Lonzo Ball still recovering from some knee issues and given that the Bulls have dealt with a lot of injury concerns in their backcourt over the last year, Goran Dragic will be a security blanket for this team that will be ready to go when his number is called upon.

While they are definitely a dark-horse title contender, Chicago proved that they could hang with the top teams in the Eastern Conference this past season, giving them a lot of confidence heading into the 2022-23 season.