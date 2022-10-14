Chicago Bulls Sign Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother To Two-Way Contract

On Friday afternoon, the Chicago Bulls announced that they have converted the training camp contract of Kostas Antetokounmpo, the brother of Milwaukee Bucks two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, to an official two-way contract for the upcoming 2022-23 NBA season.

Antetokounmpo, 24, had signed an Exhibit-10 training camp deal earlier this offseason with Chicago and now he figures to see some action with the team heading into his fourth NBA season.

After being selected with the last pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers, Kostas Antetokounmpo made his NBA debut March 20, 2019 with the Dallas Mavericks. Following the 2018-19 season, Antetokounmpo was claimed off of waivers by the Los Angeles Lakers on a two-way contract and he ended up winning a championship with the Lakers in 2020. He spent a total of two seasons in Los Angeles from 2019-2021.

In a total of 22 games, Kostas Antetokounmpo has scored a total of 21 points and has recorded 23 total rebounds in 87 total career minutes in the NBA.

Having both Malcolm Hill and undrafted rookie Justin Lewis on two-way contracts, the Chicago Bulls will have to make a decision as to which player they will be waiving to make room for Antetokounmpo. Lewis suffered a torn ACL in August, making him a likely candidate for the team to waive.

The Chicago Bulls are coming off of a 46-36 season in which they claimed the 6-seed in the Eastern Conference, making the playoffs for the first time since 2017. They will open up the 2022-23 season on Wednesday, October 19 on the road against the Miami Heat.