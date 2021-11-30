Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    Chicago Bulls Starting Lineup Against The Charlotte Hornets
    Chicago Bulls Starting Lineup Against The Charlotte Hornets

    The Chicago Bulls will host the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.
    The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night in Illinois. 

    All-Star shooting guard Zach LaVine had been listed a questionable for the game with an illness, but he will play and start in the game.

    The full starting lineup for the Bulls can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.  

    The game also features a showdown between the Ball brothers (Lonzo and LaMelo). 

    Lonzo was the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, and LaMelo was the third overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, and the 2021 NBA Rookie of The Year. 

    Coming into the game with Bulls are 13-8 in their first 21 games, and the Hornets are 13-9 in their first 22 games. 

