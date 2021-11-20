Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Chicago Bulls' Starting Lineup Against The Denver Nuggets
    Publish date:

    Chicago Bulls' Starting Lineup Against The Denver Nuggets

    The Chicago Bulls have announced their starting lineup for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets.
    Author:

    The Chicago Bulls have announced their starting lineup for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets.

    The Chicago Bulls have announced their starting lineup for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets, and the full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The Bulls come into the game with a 10-5 record in their first 15 games, and have been a nice surprise to start the season. 

    Four-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan had spent the last several years on the San Antonio Spurs, and has gotten off to an impressive start for his new team. 

    They also picked up Lonzo Ball, who had spent the last few years with the New Orleans Pelicans and the former second overall pick has fit in seamlessly being the floor-general. 

    All of these additions have helped All-Star Zach LaVine, and the Bulls look like they could make the playoffs for the first time 

    • KUZMA AND THE WIZARDS ARE ROLLING: The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook before the start of the season and have a new-look roster. Yet, they look fantastic to start the season, and after they got their tenth win on Monday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_16960502_168388303_lowres
    News

    Chicago Bulls' Starting Lineup Against The Denver Nuggets

    17 seconds ago
    USATSI_17122895_168388303_lowres
    News

    Denver Nuggets' Starting Lineup Without Nikola Jokic Against The Chicago Bulls

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17134080_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Nikola Jokic's Official Injury Status For Bulls-Nuggets Game

    34 minutes ago
    USATSI_17150946_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Steve Nash Spoke About Kevin Durant's Injury Before The Nets Play The Magic

    35 minutes ago
    USATSI_5988118_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Golden State Warriors Should Sign Steph Curry's Former Co-Star Monta Ellis

    43 minutes ago
    USATSI_16949604
    News

    Milwaukee Bucks' Starting Lineup Against The Oklahoma City Thunder

    45 minutes ago
    USATSI_17183192_168388303_lowres
    News

    Orlando Magic's Starting Lineup Against The Brooklyn Nets

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17063029_168388303_lowres
    News

    Jalen Suggs' Injury Status For Magic-Nets Game

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17178912_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Kevin Durant's Surprising Injury Status For Magic-Nets Game

    1 hour ago