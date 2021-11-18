Chicago Bulls' Starting Lineup Against The Portland Trail Blazers

The Chicago Bulls are in Oregon to play the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.

Both teams have been headed in different directions to start the new season.

The Bulls are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with an impressive 10-4 record, while the Trail Blazers are 7-8 in their first 15 games of the season.

For the game, the Bulls have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Bulls have not been to the postseason since the 2017 season, and the Trail Blazers have lost in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs in back-to-back seasons after making it all the way to the Western Conference Finals in 2019 before they got swept by the Golden State Warriors.