Chicago Bulls Full 2022-23 NBA Schedule Released

On Wednesday, the Chicago Bulls released their full 82-game schedule for the 2022-23 NBA season.

Along with almost every other team in the league, the Bulls posted their schedule on social media Wednesday afternoon, outlining key games that will be televised nationally.

Opening up their season on October 19 on the road against the Miami Heat, the Bulls will look to kick off their new season in style by possibly picking up a win against this past year’s Eastern Conference 1-seed.

Last year, the Bulls went 0-4 against the Heat and they have not won in Miami since April 2021.

This game against Miami will be one of two road games to begin the 2022-23 season for Chicago, as they will take on the Washington Wizards on October 21 before heading home to play the Cleveland Cavaliers in their home opener on October 22.

Going 46-36 during the 2021-22 season, the Bulls are coming off their best season in nearly seven years. Making the playoffs for the first time since 2017 was no small feat for the Bulls, even though they lost in the first-round, but they have their sights set on making a deeper run in the postseason this upcoming year.

The duo of DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine proved to be one of the best scoring duos in the entire NBA last year, averaging a combined 52.3 points per game, and if Lonzo Ball can remain healthy for this team in the backcourt, Chicago could very well be a dangerous team.

Not winning a playoff series since 2015, the Chicago Bulls will look to utilize the talented roster they have built to once again become a force in the Eastern Conference.