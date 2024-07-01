Chicago Sky's Angel Reese Makes WNBA History with 10th Consecutive Double-Double
Angel Reese is already rewriting the WNBA record books. On Sunday, the Chicago Sky rookie recorded her 10th consecutive double-double, setting a new league record. She needed just 17 games into her rookie season to raise the standard.
Reese finished Sunday's game against the Minnesota Lynx with 10 points and 16 points, marking the 10th straight game in which she posted a double-double. The previous record for most consecutive double-doubles was nine games, set by Candace Parker in 2015 (Los Angeles Sparks).
The last time Reese didn't record a double-double came on June 1 in a 71-70 loss to the Indiana Fever. She still finished the afternoon with eight points and 13 rebounds.
So far this season, Reese has posted 11 double-doubles. Her first came in a May 28 loss to the Seattle Storm, ending the game with 11 points and 12 boards. It's not a bad start to the rookie's WNBA career.
Additionally, Reese is the lone rookie in the WNBA averaging a double-double this season. Through the Sky's first 17 games, the former LSU star is averaging 13.3 points and 11.4 rebounds per contest. She's also posting 2.0 assists and 1.6 steals per game.
Following Sunday's performance, Reese sent out a tweet talking about the joy he has playing in Chicago.
"I'll say this everyday and twice on Sunday," Reese wrote. "Win or loss. I'm so happy I was (the) 7th pick to the Chicago Sky."
With Reese and fellow rookie Kamilla Cardoso both being selected by the Sky in the first round of the 2024 WNBA Draft, the future looks incredibly bright in Chicago. If Reese is also breaking WNBA records 17 games into her career, imagine what the future holds.