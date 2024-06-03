Sky Coach Teresa Weatherspoon Comments on Chennedy Carter's Hard Foul on Caitlin Clark
After a lot of outrage over Chennedy Carter's hard foul on Caitlin Clark on Saturday, Chicago Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon has released a statement. The incident occurred in the second half of Saturday's game between the Sky and Indiana Fever at Gainbrdidge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
"Physical play, intensity, and a competitive spirit are hallmarks of Chicago Sky basketball. Chennedy got caught up in the heat of the moment in an effort to win the game," Weatherspoon said. "SHe and I have discussed what happened and that it was not appropriate, nor is it what we do or who we are. Chennedy understands that there are better ways to handle situations on the court, and she will learn from this, as we all will.
"As a team, we will grow together and continue to work hard to display strong leadership and set a positive example for our competitors, fans and partners."
Carter body-checked Clark on an inbounds play with less than a minute to play in the third quarter. It was a foul many considered a "cheap shot," considering Clark didn't have the ball.
Carter was hit with a flagrant foul and Clark made the free throw. Funnily enough, one point ended up being the difference in the contest, as the Fever secured a 71-70 victory over the Sky. It was Indiana's first win in front of a home crowd this season.
In the postgame press conference, Carter told reporters she wouldn't answer any questions about Clark. It was part of an eventful WNBA day.
The following afternoon, the WNBA announced that it fined rookie forward Angel Reese $1,000 for failing to make herself available to media after a game. The Sky franchise was also slapped with a $5,000 fine for violating the league's media policy.