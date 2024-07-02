Chicago Sky's Angel Reese Named WNBA Rookie of the Month
Angel Reese's strong June paid off with some serious recognition from the WNBA. On Tuesday, the league announced that the Chicago Sky forward was the Rookie of the Month.
Reese had an incredibly June, averaging 14.5 points, 13.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. She also set a new league record, posting a double-double in 10 consecutive games, the most in WNBA history.
The Sky played 11 games in the month of June, with Reese recording a double-double in all but one game. She has 11 double-doubles on the season.
Chicago selected Reese with the No. 7 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, a decision that has paid off in a big way through the first half of the season. Reese is already proving that her game translates well to the WNBA.
Not only did Reese set a new record for most consecutive double-doubles in league history, she's also currently the only rookie averaging a double-double for the season. The former LSU standout averages 13.3 points and 11.4 rebounds per contest through the Sky's first 17 games.
After a strong June, Reese finds herself in the conversation for WNBA Rookie of the Year honors along with Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.
Reese broke the WNBA's consecutive double-double record on Sunday, scoring 10 points and hauling in 16 rebounds in a 70-62 loss to the Minnesota Lynx.
"I'll say this everyday and twice on Sunday," Reese wrote on X following the game. "Win or (lose). I'm so happy I was (the) 7th pick to the Chicago Sky."