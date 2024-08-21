Chicago Sky Hosting 'Barbie Night' for Upcoming Game vs. Indiana Fever
There will be a special theme for the final meeting between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark during the 2024 WNBA regular season. The Chicago Sky announced they'll be hosting a "Barbie Night" for the Aug. 30 matchup against the Indiana Fever.
"Winstrust Arena is about to get pink," the team wrote on social media. "Join the Chicago Sky and (Mattel) for the first EVER Barbie theme night vs. the Fever! Meet us August 30th wearing your best Barbie pink."
The Aug. 30 meeting will mark the fourth and final time the two teams will play during the regular season. Indiana won the first two matchups, both played in Indianapolis. The Fever posted a 71-70 win on June 1 and a 91-83 victory on Jun 16.
Chicago won latest game, played at Wintrust Arena. The Sky edged out the Fever 88-87.
The rivalry between Reese and Clark, the two cities and fanbases was going to create a fun atmosphere anyway. Incorporating a Barbie theme into the mix should generate even more excitement.
“The Chicago Sky are thrilled to be the first WNBA team to partner with Barbie, the world’s most iconic and diverse doll brand that reminds girls they can be anything,” Tania Haladner, Chicago Sky’s chief marketing officer said in a statement. “Barbie aligns perfectly with the Sky’s mission to empower girls and women to explore limitless possibilities, and we can’t wait to bring inspiring content to fans.”
Chicago and Indiana are both trying to make a push towards the WNBA playoffs in the final stretch of the regular season. There will likely be plenty at stake when the two teams hit the floor.
Plus, Reese and Clark are considered the two best rookies in the WNBA this season and are in the race fo Rookie of the Year. Both have already broken numerous records early in their careers.
The Aug. 30 matchup is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff. The game will air on ION.