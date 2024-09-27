Chicago Sky Reportedly Fire Coach Teresa Weatherspoon After 1 Season
The Chicago Sky are reportedly moving on from coach Teresa Weatherspoon after just one season. Annie Costabile of the Chicago Sun-Times reported the news on Thursday night.
The firing comes shortly after the conclusion of the 2024 WNBA regular season. Chicago is now the second franchise searching for a new coach. Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Sparks announced that the organization and coach Curt Miller decided to mutually part ways.
Weatherspoon was the coach of the Sky for just one season. Chicago posted a 13-27 record, missing out on the 2024 WNBA playoffs. Although the team struggled, it has a bright future with rookies Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso in the post.
Per the report, the Sky are expected to make an official announcement on the change on Friday.
Before she got into coaching, Weatherspoon was an outstanding WNBA player. She played for the New York Liberty from 1997-2003 and concluded her career with the Los Angeles Sparks in 2004.
During her time in the league, Weatherspoon was a five-time WNBA All-Star, a two-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, two-tme steals champion and one-time assist leader.
Weatherspoon first got the opportunity as a head coach at Louisiana Tech, her alma mater, in 2008. She was in charge for just over five seasons, posting a 99-71 record and making two NCAA Tournament appearances.
Weatherspoon also has NBA experience, working as an assistant coach with the New Orleans Pelicans from 2020-23.
Chicago missed out on the playoffs for the first time since 2018 this year. The Sky have won one league championship (2021).