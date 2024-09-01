Chicago Sky Rookie Angel Reese Breaks Multiple WNBA Records Over the Weekend
In her first season in the WNBA, Angel Reese has made league history. The Chicago Sky forward and first-round pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft broke multiple records over the weekend.
On Friday night, Reese passed Tina Charles for most double-doubles by a rookie in a season. Her 10-point, 11-rebound performance against the Indiana Fever at Wintrust Arena was her 23rd double-double of the season.
Two days later, Reese broke the WNBA all-time record for rebounds in a single season. The rookie set a new mark by collecting her 405th (and counting) rebounds in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Lynx.
The league's previous record was set by Sylvia Fowles, who grabbed 404 rebounds during the 2018 season with the Lynx. Reese still has eight games (following Sunday's vs. Minnesota) to add to her impressive total.
For a rookie, Reese has been about as dominant as any player in the league during the 2024 campaign. She previously set a record for most consecutive double-doubles, posting 15 in a row.
Entering Sunday's game against Minnesota, Reese was averaging 13.2 points and a league-leading 12.9 rebounds per contest. She's also averaging 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game.
Reese was the first rookie from the 2024 class to receive WNBA Player of the Week honors this season (Week 7) and was named the league's Rookie of the Month in June.
The former LSU star is in a race for WNBA Rookie of the Year with Fever guard Caitlin Clark, who is averaging 18.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and a league-best 8.3 assists per game.
Both Reese and Clark have been sensational for their respective teams this season. Both were named to the WNBA All-Star Team.