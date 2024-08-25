Chicago Sky's Angel Reese Continues to Break WNBA Records in Rookie Season
At this point, there's no denying it: Angel Reese is a double-double machine. The Chicago Sky rookie continued making history on Sunday, recording a third consecutive game with 20 or more rebounds.
Reese scored 11 points and collected 22 boards in Chicago's 77-75 loss to the Las Vegas Aces — which ended in thrilling fashion. It marked the third straight game in which Reese accounted for at least 20 rebounds — the first player in WNBA history to accomplish that feat.
Here are Reese's numbers in the last three games:
- vs. Phoenix Mercury (Aug. 18): 19 points, 20 rebounds
- vs. Connecticut Sun (Aug. 23): 13 points, 20 rebounds
- vs. Las Vegas Aces (Aug. 25): 11 points, 22 rebounds
Impressive stuff, isn't it?
Additionally, Reese tied Tina Charles for single-season double-doubles on Sunday (22). If she gets one more, she'll set the league's all-time rookie record.
Charles recorded 22 double-doubles during her first season in the WNBA in 2010 with the Connecticut Sun. Reese still has 11 games to get her 23rd double-double of the season.
Through 29 games, Reese is averaging 13.5 points and 12.9 rebounds per game. She's currently the only rookie in the league averaging a double-double. She's also broken the league record for consecutive double-doubles (15), was named the league's Rookie of the Month in June and was the first rookie in 2024 to be named WNBA Player of the Week (Week 7).
Because of her on-court success this season, Reese is in the conversation for WNBA Rookie of the Year. She's competing with Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark for the annual honor.
Reese and Clark have gone head-to-head three times this season, with the Fever leading the season series 2-1. The two teams and rookie superstars meet one more time in the regular season, playng on Aug. 30 on "Barbie Night" at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.
The Sky and Fever are both battling for a spot in the WNBA playoffs, as well.