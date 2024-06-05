Sky Rookie Angel Reese Records Double-Double, Gets Ejected in Loss to Liberty
Angel Reese might've had one of the best performances of her rookie season on Tuesday night, but it ended with an ejection. The Chicago Sky star was tossed from the game after chirping with an official.
Reese recorded a double-double on Tuesday night, scoring13 points and grabbing 10 rebounds for the Sky. But her efforts weren't enough to get Chicago the win, with New York posting an 88-75 victory.
The double-double wasn't the only storyline from Tuesday's contest. Late in the fourth quarter, the rookie had some words for an official, which led to an ejection. It was the first time Reese has been tossed from a game this season.
In the video, it doesn't appear to be much warranting an ejection. Reese must've used a magic word or two to get tossed from the contest.
It's been an eventful week for Reese, dating back to Saturday. After Chicago's 71-70 loss to Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever, she did not make herself available to the media. The WNBA hit the rookie with a $1,000 fine, as well as a $5,000 fine to the Sky organization for violating the league's media policy.
Then on Monday, Reese stole headlines by saying that more than one person is responsible for the growth of the WNBA. She believes everyone deserves credit for the current success.
"I know I'll go down in history, I'll look back in 20 years and be like the reason why we're watching women's basketball is not just because of one person, it's because of me too, and I want y'all to realize that," she said.
"Like, it's not just because of one person, a lot of us have done so much for this game ... there are so many great players in this league that have deserved this for a really, really long time. Luckily, it's coming now."
Reese is averaging 10.9 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Chicago is 3-5 on the season.