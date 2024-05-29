Sky Rookie Angel Reese Records First Double-Double of WNBA Career
Watching Angel Reese record a double-double became commonplace during her time at LSU. But for the first time in her early WNBA career, the rookie forward accomplished the feat.
Reese registered her first career double-double in the WNBA on Tuesday night in the Chicago Sky's 77-68 loss to the Seattle Storm. She finished the game scoring 11 points and collecting 12 rebounds while also recording three assists and two steals in 30 minutes of action.
The rookie from LSU had come incredibly close in previous games to accomplishing the feat. Reese has scored in double figures in each of her first five games with the Sky and has accounted for nine rebounds in two separate contests.
Even though the effort from the 6-foot-3 forward didn't result in a win for Chicago, it was still an impressive night. It only took her five games to record her first professional double-double.
For the season, Reese is averaging 12.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game. She's part of a rookie class that is expected to help revolutionize the WNBA and help bring more viewers and interest to the league.
Other members of that rookie class include Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink, Kamilla Cardoso and Jacy Sheldon.
Chicago dropped to 2-3 on the season following Tuesday's loss to Seattle. The Sky are back in action on Thursday night, hosting the Los Angeles Sparks. Then, on Saturday, the team travels to Indianapolis to play Clark and the Indiana Fever in their first meeting of the season.