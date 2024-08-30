Chicago Sky Update Status of Guard Chennedy Carter Before Indiana Fever Matchup
The Chicago Sky will be shorthanded on Friday night when they welcome the Indiana Fever into Wintrust Arena. Starting guard Chennedy Carter has been ruled out for the Eastern Conference matchup.
Chloe Peterson of the Indianapolis Star reported the news on Friday. Carter will miss Friday's game because of health and safety protocols.
Carter is the Sky's leading scorer this season, averaging 17.2 point sper game. She's also averaging 3.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals per contest. The veteran guard also missed Chicago's game against the Washington Mystics on Wednesday.
Washington defeated Chicago 74-70. The Sky fell to 11-19 on the season, narrowly clinging onto that all-important eighth seed, which guarantees a spot in the WNBA postseason.
Indiana and Chicago have already played three times this season, with the Fever winning two. Indiana won both games on its home court, defeated Chicago 71-10 on June 1 and again on June 16 by a score of 91-83.
On June 23, the Sky notched a victory at Wintrust Arena, taking down the Fever 88-87. Friday's game will mark the final head-to-head between the two teams in the regular season.
Fans will be tuned in and ready to see rookie sensations Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese go head-to-head for the fourth and final time, as well. Both are shattering WNBA records in their first season.
Clark became the first rookie in WNBA history to post a triple-double, and also owns the league's rookie records for 3-pointers made and single-season assists. She also set the WNBA's single-game assist record (19) and leads all players with 8.1 assists per game in 2024.
Reese shattered the league's consecutive double-double streak, recording 15 in a row earlier this year. She's also tied the WNBA's rookie record for double-doubles in a single season (Tina Charles, 22). Reese also leads the league with 12.9 rebounds per contest.
Entering Friday's matchup, the Fever and Sky are sitting in the seventh and eighth spots in the league standings with a month left in the season. This is a pivotal Eastern Conference matchup that should provide plenty of excitement.
Unfortunately for the Sky, having Carter away from the team is going to be a major hurdle to overcome.
Indiana and Chicago are scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff from Wintrust Arena. The game will air on ION.