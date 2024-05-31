Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever: How to Watch Angel Reese vs. Caitlin Clark on Saturday
One of the most anticipated matchups of the WNBA season has finally arrived. On Saturday, college rivals Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese will go head-to-head as the Indiana Fever host the Chicago Sky.
Clark and Reese were two of the most popular players at the college level each of the last two seasons. Because the two met in the NCAA Tournament each of the past two years, there was a bit of a rivalry that sparked.
Saturday, Clark and Reese will renew their rivalry, playing against each other in the WNBA for the first time. Here's how you can watch Saturday afternoon's matchup from Indianapolis.
How to watch Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever
What: Chicago Sky (3-3) vs. Indiana Fever (1-8)
When: Saturday, June 1 at 12 p.m. ET
Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind.
TV: ESPN
Leading scorers
Chicago Sky
- G Marina Mabrey: 17.3 ppg; 6.5 rpg; 5.2 apg; 39.6% 3-pt FG
- G Dana Evans: 12.5 ppg; 4.2 apg; 1.8 spg; 38.5% 3-pt FG
- C Elizabeth Williams: 12.0 ppg; 8.2 rpg; 2.2 bpg; 50% FG
- F Angel Reese: 11.0 ppg; 8.2 rpg; 2.0 apg; 37.3% FG
Indiana Fever
- G Caitlin Clark: 17.6 ppg; 6.6 apg; 5.1 rpg; 37.7% FG
- G Kelsey Mitchell: 14.1 ppg; 2.1 apg; 1.4 rpg; 36.4% FG
- F Aliyah Boston: 11.0 ppg; 6.8 rpg; 2.3 apg; 45.2% FG
- F NaLyssa Smith: 10.8 ppg; 6.8 rpg; 1.0 bpg: 50.7% FG
Rivalry between Clark, Reese renewed
Although they only played against each other a few times in college, there was a bit of a rivlary between Clark and Reese. The two stars met in the NCAA Tournament in consecutive years, with each player winning one matchup.
Reese led LSU past Iowa 102-85 in the 2023 national championship. She finished the game with 15 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block in the victory.
In the rematch, Clark got the best of Reese in the Elite Eight round of the 2024 tournament. The Iowa star had a monster game, scoring 41 points, dishing out 12 assists and collecting seven rebounds.
Saturday will mark the first time the two will go head-to-head in their WNBA careers. It's the first of four games between Chicago and Indiana this season.
Kamilla Cardoso expected to return from injury
Another big storyline regarding Saturday's matchup is the potential return of Kamilla Cardoso. The No. 3 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft has been sidelined with a shoulder injury she sustained in Chicago's preseason opener against the Minnesota Lynx. Cardoso has not played in a regular seaosn game yet.
That could change on Saturday, with Cardoso expected to return from the injury. It's unclear whether or not Cardoso would play for the Sky in the game.
Cardoso is coming off a national title run at South Carolina, with the team finishing the season with a perfect 38-0 record. She averaged 14.4 points and 9.7 rebounds per game in her final year with the Gamecocks.
With a post combination of Reese and Cardoso, there's a very bright future for the Sky. Saturday might give us our first glimpse into the tandem that could potentially run the WNBA one day.
