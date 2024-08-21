Angel Reese Officially Announces Partnership with Popular Candy Brand
A clever tweet from April has transformed into a unique partnership deal for Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese. On Wednesday, the WNBA All-Star announced an agreement with Reese's, launching a new collection of merchandise.
When Reese was selected by the Sky in the 2024 WNBA Draft, she sent out a tweet asking for a new nickname to replace "Bayou Barbie." One fan responded with "Reese's Pieces," creating a marketing opportunity for the basketball star and the candy brand — owned by Hershey's.
Reese made the announcement official on Wednesday, launching a limited edition "Angel Reese x Reese's Pieces" logo collection. The merchandise is available through her website, TheAngelReese.com.
This seems like a win-win opportunity fans of the WNBA and connoisseurs of the popular peanut butter cup.
Reese has been outstanding during her rookie campaign in Chicago. Over halfway through the season, she finds herself in a race for Rookie of the Year with Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark.
Reese has made WNBA history on multiple occasions this season. She was the first 2024 rookie to receive the league's Player of the Week honors and set a new record for consecutive double-doubles, posting 15 straight.
Additionally, Reese has needed just 27 games to record 20 double-doubles, becoming the fastest player to reach that mark in league history.
This season, Reese is averaging 13.6 points and a league-leading 12.3 rebounds per game for the Sky. She was voted as a WNBA All-Star in her first season, helping lead Team WNBA to a win over Team USA in the 2024 All-Star Game.
It's been really cool to see Reese's popularity grow during her short time in the WNBA. This new candy partnership should only enhance it.