Here's What Chris Finch Said After The Timberwolves Lost To The Raptors

The Minnesota Timberwolves lost to the Toronto Raptors in Canada by a score of 125-102 on Wednesday evening.

After the loss, head coach Chris Finch spoke to reporters, and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bally Sports North.

The Timberwolves are currently the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 43-34 record in the 77 games that they have played in so far this season.

The Related stories on NBA basketball