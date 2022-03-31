Here's What Chris Finch Said After The Timberwolves Lost To The Raptors
Chris Finch spoke to the media after the Minnesota Timberwolves lost to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday evening.
The Minnesota Timberwolves lost to the Toronto Raptors in Canada by a score of 125-102 on Wednesday evening.
After the loss, head coach Chris Finch spoke to reporters, and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bally Sports North.
The Timberwolves are currently the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 43-34 record in the 77 games that they have played in so far this season.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.