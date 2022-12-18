Chris Paul's Amazing Instagram Post Is Going Viral

Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul made a post to Instagram that is going viral.

Chris Paul has been in the NBA since he was selected with the fourth-overall pick in the 2005 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets.

The 12-time All-Star is one of the best point guards in NBA history and will be a surefire first-ballot Hall of Famer.

When he was drafted, he was only a sophomore, so he did not graduate college.

However, the 37-year-old has now graduated from Winston-Salem State and attended graduation on Friday in North Carolina.

According to Duane Rankin of azcentral, Paul flew to North Carolina after the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 111-95 on Thursday night in California (Paul had 15 points, seven rebounds and 13 assists in the victory).

After the graduation ceremony, Paul made an Instagram post that has over 380,000 likes.

Paul captioned his post: "Bucket list moment!! @wssu1892 ALUMNI!!!



#CantGiveUpNow #FinishWhatYouStart"

LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and other NBA players commented on his post to congratulate him.

He is currently in his 18th season in the NBA and third playing for the Suns.

In addition to Phoenix, Paul has also played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets and New Orleans Hornets.

His career averages are 18.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 9.5 assists and 2.1 steals per contest in 1,171 regular season games (on 47.2% shooting from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range).

He has also played in 142 NBA Playoff games.

The Suns will play their next game on Monday night when they host the Los Angeles Lakers in Arizona.