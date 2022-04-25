WATCH: Brandon Ingram And Chris Paul Talk Trash In Game 4

Chris Paul and Brandon Ingram exchanged words during Game 4 between the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans.

The Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans faced off in Game 4 on Sunday evening at the Smoothie King Center in Louisiana.

The Pelicans won the game by a score of 118-113 to tie up the series at 2-2 heading back to Arizona for Game 5.

The series had been an afterthought prior to it starting, because the Suns were the best team in the NBA and the Pelicans barley made the playoffs.

However, the Suns are now without Devin Booker indefinitely, and the Pelicans picked up a massive road upset in Game 2.

Therefore, this series might now be the most entertaining one in the entire NBA first-round playoffs.

During Game 4, All-Stars Chris Paul and Brandon Ingram were talking trash in a video that was captured by Bleacher Report.

The Pelicans and Suns will play Game 5 back in Phoenix, Arizona, on Tuesday evening.

The winner of that game will have a 3-2 lead in the series, and have a chance to close out their opponent in Game 6 back in New Orleans.

If there is a Game 7, it will be played on the home court of the Suns.

Ingram finished Game 4 with 30 points and Paul had 11 assists.

