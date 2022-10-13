Skip to main content
Chris Paul And Devin Booker's Status For Kings-Suns Game

Both Chris Paul and Devin Booker have been ruled out for Wednesday’s preseason game between the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Phoenix Suns are playing their fourth preseason game of the year on Wednesday evening when they host the Sacramento Kings in Arizona.

They are 1-2 in their first three games, and this will be their final preseason game before the regular season. 

For the game, the Suns will be without a lot of their core players (including All-Stars Devin Booker and Chris Paul). 

Via Duane Rankin of azcentral: "No Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton or Mikal Bridges tonight, Monty Williams said Cam Johnson (thumb) Cameron Payne (finger) Landry Shamet (hip) and Dario Saric (personal) OUT Williams said Saric should be back for opener. Family matter. Others moving towards that #Suns

Since the preseason is meaningless, this is probably a wise decision to rest their star players. 

They will play their first regular season game of the year on Oct. 19 when they host Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. 

Last season, the Suns had the best record in the entire league during the regular season, but they lost in the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

They beat the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round (in six games), but lost to Doncic and the Mavs in a Game 7 on their home floor. 

Therefore, Oct. 19 will be a rematch of their devastating playoff loss.

Before Paul joined the Suns (via trade) in the summer of 2020, the Suns had missed the postseason for ten straight seasons.

Since his arrival, they have been to the playoffs in both seasons, and in 2021 they made the NBA Finals. 

