WATCH: Chris Paul's Altercation With Mavs Fans

The Phoenix Suns lost by a score of 111-101 to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series on Sunday afternoon in Texas.

The win for the Mavs ties the series up at 2-2, and the two teams will now head back to Arizona for Game 5.

During the game, Chris Paul was seen having a verbal altercation with Mavs fans, who apparently messed with his family during the game.

Paul later sent out a tweet about the fans.

Paul's tweet said: "Wanna fine players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put they hands on our families….f**k that!!"

ESPN's Dave McMenamin added more context to what may have happened with a report from his Twitter account.

McMenamin's tweet said: "A source familiar with Chris Paul's tweet after Game 4 told ESPN that Paul's mother had hands put on her by Dallas fans and Paul's wife was also pushed. To make matters worse, Paul's kids witnessed it. "They felt very unsafe," the source said. "

The Mavs are in the second-round of the playoffs for the first time since 2011, while the Suns made the NBA Finals last season.

