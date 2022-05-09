WATCH: Chris Paul's Altercation With Mavs Fans
The Phoenix Suns lost by a score of 111-101 to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series on Sunday afternoon in Texas.
The win for the Mavs ties the series up at 2-2, and the two teams will now head back to Arizona for Game 5.
During the game, Chris Paul was seen having a verbal altercation with Mavs fans, who apparently messed with his family during the game.
Paul later sent out a tweet about the fans.
Paul's tweet said: "Wanna fine players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put they hands on our families….f**k that!!"
ESPN's Dave McMenamin added more context to what may have happened with a report from his Twitter account.
McMenamin's tweet said: "A source familiar with Chris Paul's tweet after Game 4 told ESPN that Paul's mother had hands put on her by Dallas fans and Paul's wife was also pushed. To make matters worse, Paul's kids witnessed it. "They felt very unsafe," the source said. "
The Mavs are in the second-round of the playoffs for the first time since 2011, while the Suns made the NBA Finals last season.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans were one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA season, and they did so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
- DEVIN BOOKER MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 2: The Phoenix Suns are up 2-0 in their second-round playoff series with the Dallas Mavericks after their 129-109 win on Wednesday evening. Devin Booker had 30 points in Game 2, and he spoke to the media postgame. CLICK HERE.