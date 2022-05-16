What's Next? Chris Paul Speaks On NBA Future After Game 7
The Phoenix Suns had their season come to an end on Sunday night at home in Arizona when they got blown out in Game 7 by a score of 123-90 to the Dallas Mavericks.
Prior to Sunday's contest, no road team in the series had been to able win one game, but the Mavs made sure that trend would not continue in the seventh game.
After the game, 37-year-old Chris Paul spoke on his future in the NBA.
"I think for me, us, is we'll be right back next year," Paul said. "I'll tell you that much. I'm not retiring tomorrow. Thank God. Hopefully, I'm healthy."
Paul was traded to the Suns in the summer of 2020 and had one of the best seasons of his entire career last year when he led the Suns out of a ten-year playoff drought and all the way to the NBA Finals.
They had been the best team in the entire NBA during the 2022 regular season, so the loss came a bit as a surprise.
Meanwhile, the Mavs are headed to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since the 2011 season when they won the NBA Championship.
