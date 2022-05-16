Skip to main content

What's Next? Chris Paul Speaks On NBA Future After Game 7

Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns lost to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday evening in Arizona. The Game 7 loss officially ends their season in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs.

The Phoenix Suns had their season come to an end on Sunday night at home in Arizona when they got blown out in Game 7 by a score of 123-90 to the Dallas Mavericks.  

Prior to Sunday's contest, no road team in the series had been to able win one game, but the Mavs made sure that trend would not continue in the seventh game. 

After the game, 37-year-old Chris Paul spoke on his future in the NBA. 

"I think for me, us, is we'll be right back next year," Paul said. "I'll tell you that much. I'm not retiring tomorrow. Thank God. Hopefully, I'm healthy."

Paul was traded to the Suns in the summer of 2020 and had one of the best seasons of his entire career last year when he led the Suns out of a ten-year playoff drought and all the way to the NBA Finals.  

They had been the best team in the entire NBA during the 2022 regular season, so the loss came a bit as a surprise. 

Meanwhile, the Mavs are headed to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since the 2011 season when they won the NBA Championship. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

Chris Paul Speaks On NBA Future After Game 7

WATCH: Patrick Beverley Rips The Phoenix Suns

Is Damian Lillard Recruiting Deandre Ayton To Portland?

Complete 2022 NBA Playoffs Schedule, Results, Gametimes, TV, Point Spreads

Chris Paul Says He Is Not Retiring After Disappointing Postseason Loss

Here's What Devin Booker Said After Game 7

Here's What Chris Paul Said After Game 7

Here's What Patrick Mahomes Tweeted About Luka Doncic During Game 7

Ja Morant Sends Out 2 Tweets About Luka Doncic

