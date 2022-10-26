WATCH: Chris Paul's Buzzer Beater In Warriors-Suns Game

Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns are hosting the Golden State Warriors in Arizona on Tuesday night for their fourth game of the new season.

Paul had 11 points, three rebounds and five assists to end the first half (he also shot 3/3 from the three-point range).

The Suns went into the locker room with a 72-66 lead because, at the end of the second quarter, Paul nailed a three-pointer as time expired.

The Suns came into the night with a 2-1 record in their first three games.

They have wins over the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers, and their one loss came against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Paul is averaging 7.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 10.7 assists and 2.7 steals per contest.

The 12-time NBA All-Star was traded to the Suns in the summer of 2020 when they had been in the middle of a ten-year playoff drought.

However, since Paul arrived, they have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA.

In 2021, they made the NBA Finals, and this past season they had the best record in the league (they ended up losing in the second round of the playoffs to the Mavs).

There is no question that they will be a contender once again this year (if they remain healthy).

All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker is off to a superb start to the year averaging 32.0 points per contest on 52.9% shooting from the three-point range.

Following the game against the Warriors, they will host the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night.