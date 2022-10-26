Skip to main content
WATCH: Chris Paul's Buzzer Beater In Warriors-Suns Game

WATCH: Chris Paul's Buzzer Beater In Warriors-Suns Game

Chris Paul made a buzzer-beater to end the first half in Tuesday’s game between the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns are hosting the Golden State Warriors in Arizona on Tuesday night for their fourth game of the new season.    

Paul had 11 points, three rebounds and five assists to end the first half (he also shot 3/3 from the three-point range).   

The Suns went into the locker room with a 72-66 lead because, at the end of the second quarter, Paul nailed a three-pointer as time expired.         

The Suns came into the night with a 2-1 record in their first three games. 

They have wins over the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers, and their one loss came against the Portland Trail Blazers. 

Paul is averaging 7.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 10.7 assists and 2.7 steals per contest. 

The 12-time NBA All-Star was traded to the Suns in the summer of 2020 when they had been in the middle of a ten-year playoff drought.

However, since Paul arrived, they have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA. 

In 2021, they made the NBA Finals, and this past season they had the best record in the league (they ended up losing in the second round of the playoffs to the Mavs). 

There is no question that they will be a contender once again this year (if they remain healthy). 

All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker is off to a superb start to the year averaging 32.0 points per contest on 52.9% shooting from the three-point range.

Following the game against the Warriors, they will host the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. 

USATSI_19273029_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Chris Paul's Buzzer Beater In Warriors-Suns Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19235236_168388303_lowres
News

LeBron James' Viral Tweet About Jordan Poole

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19290866_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Steph Curry Make This Absurd Shot In Warriors-Suns Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19272214_168388303_lowres
News

Wizards Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Pistons

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_14243053_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Opinion: The Warriors Should Sign This Former 3rd Overall Pick

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19283678_168388303_lowres
News

Key Takeaways And Notes From Opening Week Of 2022-23 NBA Season

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17168567_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Opinion: The Chicago Bulls Should Sign This 2x NBA All-Star

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19262876_168388303_lowres
News

The Trail Blazers Are The NBA's Most Unique Team

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17709583_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Mavericks-Pelicans Game On Tuesday

By Brett Siegel