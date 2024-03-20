Chris Paul's Instagram Post After Warriors-Hornets Game

On Friday evening, the Golden State Warriors faced off against the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina.

The Warriors dominated and won by a score of 115-97.

Chris Paul had an extremely productive night and finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and nine assists while shooting 6/7 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.

After the victory, Paul made a post to Instagram.

Paul captioned his post: "Just having fun with it 🤷🏾‍♂️"

Paul is in his first season playing for Golden State and has been a very valuable role player.

He is averaging 9.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 37.9% from the three-point range in 49 games.

The Warriors are the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 39-34 record in 73 games.

Chris is crafty on the court pic.twitter.com/S14Z5GWPLW — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 30, 2024

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games and are also in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

Following the Hornets, the Warriors will play their next game on Sunday evening when they face off against the San Antonio Spurs in Texas.

On the road, they are 21-15 in 36 games.

Mar 29, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul (3) directs the Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

As for the Hornets, they dropped to 18-55 in 73 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games.

Following Golden State, the Hornets will play their next game on Sunday evening when they host Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers.