Skip to main content
Chris Paul's Availability For Suns-Thunder Game

Chris Paul's Availability For Suns-Thunder Game

Chris Paul is not on the injury report for Sunday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder, so he will be available for the contest.

Chris Paul is not on the injury report for Sunday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder, so he will be available for the contest.

The Phoenix Suns are on the road to face off with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday evening, and for the game they will have their star point guard available. 

Several of their veterans are getting the day off, because they are already locked in as the top seed in the Western Conference (with an NBA-best 62-15 record). 

However, Paul is not on the injury report, so he will be available to play against the Thunder.  

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16251809_168388303_lowres
News

Chris Paul's Availability For Suns-Thunder Game

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_15988182_168388303_lowres
News

Nuggets Starting Lineup Against The Lakers

By Ben Stinar3 minutes ago
USATSI_17082613_168388303_lowres
Injuries

De'Aaron Fox's Status For Warriors-Kings Game

By Ben Stinar7 minutes ago
USATSI_14874514_168388303_lowres
News

Former Celtics Star Signs With New NBA Team

By Ben Stinar14 minutes ago
USATSI_16223379_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Deandre Ayton's Status For Suns-Thunder Game

By Ben Stinar26 minutes ago
USATSI_17659777_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Injury Report Against The Magic

By Ben Stinar31 minutes ago
USATSI_17944887_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Evan Mobley's Status For Cavs-76ers Game

By Ben Stinar39 minutes ago
USATSI_17195926_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nuggets Injury Report Against The Lakers

By Ben Stinar43 minutes ago
USATSI_16999292_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jimmy Butler's Status For Sunday's Game

By Ben Stinar49 minutes ago