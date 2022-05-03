Here's What Chris Paul Said After The Suns Won Game 1
The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks played Game 1 of their second-round playoff series on Monday evening in Arizona, and the Suns won the game by a score of 121-114.
Chris Paul had 19 points, five rebounds and three assists in the big win, and postgame he met with the media.
Paul joined the Suns after getting traded by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the summer of 2020.
In his first season with the Suns, the future Hall of Famer led them out of their 10-year playoff drought all the way to the NBA Finals.
It was Paul's first time making the NBA Finals, and Devin Booker's first time making the NBA Playoffs in his young career.
They lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games, but they picked up right where they left off this year finishing the season with the best record in the entire NBA.
In the first-round, they beat the New Orleans Pelicans in six games.
Meanwhile, the Mavs are in the second-round of the playoffs for the first time since they won the NBA Championship in 2011.
They beat the Utah Jazz in six games in the first-round this season.
