Here's What Chris Paul Said After The Suns Won Game 2

Chris Paul met with the media after the Phoenix Suns defeated the Dallas Mavericks in Game 2 of their second-round playoff series.

The Phoenix Suns defeated the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 129-109 on Wednesday evening in Arizona to take a 2-0 lead in their second-round playoff series.  

Legendary point guard Chris Paul had a fantastic game scoring 28 points, grabbing six rebounds and dishing out eight assists in the big win.   

Afterwards, the 12-time NBA All-Star met with the media. 

Paul and the Suns finished the season as the first seed in the Western Conference, and they also had the best record in the entire NBA.  

He was traded to the Suns from the Oklahoma City Thunder in the summer of 2020, and in his first season with the franchise they made the NBA finals last year. 

The trip to the playoffs also ended a ten-year playoff drought for the franchise, and it was the first time in Devin Booker's career that he had been to the playoffs. 

The next two games of the series will be in Dallas, and all the pressure is on the Mavs to avoid going into an 0-3 hole.

