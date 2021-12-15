Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    Here's What Chris Paul Tweeted About Steph Curry
    Here's What Chris Paul Tweeted About Steph Curry

    Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns sent out a tweet after Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors broke the NBA's three-point record during their game against the New York Knicks.
    The Golden State Warriors are in New York City playing the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday evening, and during the game Steph Curry made NBA history.  

    The two-time MVP broke the NBA's three-point record that was held by Ray Allen. 

    Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns sent out a tweet congratulating the Warriors star, and Paul's tweet can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from his Twitter account. 

    The Warriors came into the game against the Knicks with a 22-5 record, which is the best record in the entire NBA. 

    The Suns have 22 wins on the season, which is the second most wins in the NBA. 

    As for the Knicks, they began their season 5-1, but are now just 12-15 in their first 27 games. 

