Here's What Chris Paul Tweeted About Steph Curry
Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns sent out a tweet after Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors broke the NBA's three-point record during their game against the New York Knicks.
The Golden State Warriors were in New York City playing the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday evening, and during the game Steph Curry made NBA history.
The two-time MVP broke the NBA's three-point record that was held by Ray Allen.
Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns sent out a tweet congratulating the Warriors star, and Paul's tweet can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from his Twitter account.
The Warriors won the game 105-96 to improve their record to 23-5, which is the best in the NBA.
The Suns have 21 wins on the season, which is the second most wins in the NBA.
As for the Knicks, they began their season 5-1, but are now just 12-16 in their first 28 games.
