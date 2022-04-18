Chris Paul Just Passed Karl Malone On An All-Time List

Chris Paul passed Karl Malone on the all-time playoffs steals list during Game 1 between the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans.

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans for Game 1 of their first-round series on Sunday evening, and during the game Chris Paul made history.

The legendary point guard passed Hall of Famer Karl Malone on the all-time playoffs steals list.

Last season, Paul led the Suns to the NBA Finals, which was his first time making the final round of the NBA Playoffs.

This season, the Suns were the best team in the NBA, and are the top seed in the Western Conference.

