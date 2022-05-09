Chris Paul's VIRAL Tweet After Game 4

Chris Paul sent out a tweet after the Phoenix Suns lost to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday in Game 4.

The Phoenix Suns lost Game 4 of their second-round playoff series to the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 111-101 on Sunday afternoon in Texas.

The game was totally controlled by the Mavs from the start, and Chris Paul struggled with foul trouble during most of the game.

Mid-way through the fourth quarter the future Hall of Famer fouled out, so he had to watch his team lose down the stretch at the end of the game from the bench.

After the game, Paul sent out a tweet about something that apparently happened with his family members and Mavs fans.

The tweet is now going viral and has 25,000 likes in just an hour.

Paul's tweet said: "Wanna fine players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put they hands on our families….f**k that!!"

The series is now tied up at 2-2 since the Suns won the first two games in Arizona, and the Mavs fired back by winning the next two games in Texas.

Game 5 will take place on Tuesday night in Phoenix, Arizona.

