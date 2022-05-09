Chris Paul's VIRAL Tweet After Game 4
The Phoenix Suns lost Game 4 of their second-round playoff series to the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 111-101 on Sunday afternoon in Texas.
The game was totally controlled by the Mavs from the start, and Chris Paul struggled with foul trouble during most of the game.
Mid-way through the fourth quarter the future Hall of Famer fouled out, so he had to watch his team lose down the stretch at the end of the game from the bench.
After the game, Paul sent out a tweet about something that apparently happened with his family members and Mavs fans.
The tweet is now going viral and has 25,000 likes in just an hour.
Paul's tweet said: "Wanna fine players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put they hands on our families….f**k that!!"
The series is now tied up at 2-2 since the Suns won the first two games in Arizona, and the Mavs fired back by winning the next two games in Texas.
Game 5 will take place on Tuesday night in Phoenix, Arizona.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans were one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA season, and they did so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
- DEVIN BOOKER MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 2: The Phoenix Suns are up 2-0 in their second-round playoff series with the Dallas Mavericks after their 129-109 win on Wednesday evening. Devin Booker had 30 points in Game 2, and he spoke to the media postgame. CLICK HERE.